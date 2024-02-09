Keep the Beat Instrument Drive: Harmonizing Learning and Giving in Santa Barbara

As the melodious strains of a saxophone waft through the airwaves of 99.9 KTYD, Santa Barbara resonates with the rhythm of giving. The Keep the Beat Instrument Drive, an annual campaign in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF), is back for another month-long symphony of generosity.

The Harmonious Campaign

From the first day of February, the radio waves have been filled with tales of music and learning. Interviews with students, educators, and professional musicians punctuate the air, their stories painting a vivid picture of the importance of music education in Santa Barbara's Unified schools.

Last year's campaign struck a chord with the community, raising an impressive $10,000 and collecting 60 instruments. This year, the organizers are hoping to surpass that, aiming to provide even more students with the gift of music.

The Instruments of Change

"We need your gently used instruments," says a representative from SBEF. They're looking for clarinets, trumpets, saxophones, trombones, flutes, cellos, basses, and violins. Any instrument that can help a child discover their rhythm is welcome.

Community partners have stepped up as drop-off sites, making it easier than ever to donate. Nick Rail Music, Jersey Mike's, and Raymond Music are among those opening their doors to receive instruments.

Monetary donations are just as crucial. These funds will be used to repair and maintain instruments, ensuring they remain in tune for years to come. Additionally, they will support after-school programs, providing a space for budding musicians to hone their skills.

"Music education is more than just learning to play an instrument," shares a local music teacher. "It's about fostering creativity, teaching discipline, and helping students find their voice."