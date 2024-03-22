Kebbi State Allocates N967M for Tertiary Education, Enhancing Youth Development

Kebbi State's commitment to education and youth development has reached a new milestone with Governor Nasir Idris approving N967 million for the sponsorship of 20,908 indigenous students across 36 tertiary institutions nationwide for the 2022/2023 academic session. This initiative, announced on March 20, 2024, by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abdullahi Tunga, underscores the administration's dedication to transforming the educational landscape and fostering a new generation of leaders.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Leaders

The generous funding aims to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families, ensuring access to higher education regardless of economic background. Governor Idris's vision for this substantial investment is to equip the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive socio-economic development in Kebbi State and beyond. The commissioner highlighted the importance of this initiative in laying a solid foundation for the students, positioning them as pivotal players in the country's future leadership and development.

Rationalizing Overseas Education

Advertisment

Amidst the celebration of this educational advancement, the commissioner raised concerns about the trend of studying abroad. He emphasized that many students are pursuing courses overseas that are readily available in Nigeria, suggesting a strategic reevaluation is needed. The recommendation is to limit foreign education sponsorship to unique or specialized courses not offered domestically, ensuring resources are utilized efficiently and effectively to benefit the state's educational goals.

Broader Support for Kebbi Residents

Parallel to the educational sponsorship, the Kebbi State government has also initiated a significant distribution of over N12 billion worth of Ramadan palliatives, including assorted grains, to various segments of the population. This gesture highlights the administration's holistic approach to governance, addressing both educational needs and immediate welfare concerns of the residents.

The comprehensive support for education and the well-being of Kebbi State residents reflects a strategic effort to nurture a well-educated and prosperous community. As these initiatives unfold, the impact on the state's development and the future prospects of its youth will be closely watched, with hopes high for a brighter, more empowered generation leading the way.