Kazakh-British Technical University Partners with Robert Gordon University for Joint Degree Program

ASTANA – In a landmark move, Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) and Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University (RGU) have inked an agreement to kickstart a joint degree program, setting a new precedent in international academic cooperation. Announced on March 5, this partnership marks a significant milestone, promising to blend cultural and intellectual resources for an enriched educational journey starting the academic year of 2024-25.

Forging Links in Education and Research

The collaboration is not just a mere academic exchange but a robust integration of KBTU students into RGU's esteemed school of engineering. This strategic alliance is built on the foundation of an existing research collaboration, aiming to immerse students in real-world engineering challenges. Nick Fyfe, Vice Principal for Research and Community Engagement at RGU, highlighted the unique opportunity for cultural and intellectual exchange, envisioning students engaged in collaborative projects with energy industry partners, thus steering them towards impactful careers in specialized engineering research.

Enriching Academic and Research Opportunities

Through this partnership, Kazakh students are provided a gateway to RGU's engineering doctorate (EngD) program, designed to equip seasoned researchers with the skills to tackle future challenges in the energy industry. Maratbek Gabdullin, KBTU Rector, emphasized the symbiotic relationship between practical experience and academic learning. He expressed confidence in the joint PhD program's potential to spark student interest in research, facilitated by RGU's proximity to Europe's energy hub and its leadership in sustainable technologies. The initiative also aims to enhance academic diversity, promoting student exchange, faculty mobility, and collaborative research endeavors.

Building on a Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 2001, KBTU has established itself as one of Kazakhstan's leading research institutions, offering courses exclusively in English. On the other hand, RGU's legacy dates back to 1729, with a notable focus on industry-relevant education and research. By joining forces, these institutions not only aim to bolster their academic and research capabilities but also to contribute significantly to the global academic community, offering students from Kazakhstan a unique educational experience in Scotland.

This partnership between KBTU and RGU sets a new standard for international academic collaboration, promising a future of innovative solutions and enriched educational experiences. As students embark on this new journey, they carry with them the potential to influence the global energy landscape, armed with knowledge, experience, and a diverse cultural perspective.