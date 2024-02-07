Katya De Giovanni Sues University of Malta Over Denied Promotion

Labour MP and well-established academic in the field of Psychology, Katya De Giovanni, has instigated legal action against the University of Malta over its refusal to grant her a promotion to associate professorship. This move has ignited a contentious dispute, reflecting on fairness in academic promotion processes and transparency in institutional decision-making.

Seeking Justice for Denied Promotion

De Giovanni, a senior lecturer at the university, initiated her bid for promotion in March 2021. During this period, she was serving in the capacity of chair on the Psychology Warranting Board and as the chairperson of the Social Care Standards Authority. However, her aspirations were thwarted in October 2023 when she was notified that the Promotions Board did not endorse her for the advancement.

Unsettled by this decision, De Giovanni appealed for a reconsideration. However, the request was rebuffed in January 2024, with the Promotions Board maintaining that there were no justifiable grounds to alter their original decision. This rejection spurred De Giovanni to file a judicial protest, asserting that the denial was arbitrary and unfair.

Allegations of Unfair Practice

The MP has argued that the decision was made without providing a clear rationale, a violation of the administrative law principle known as 'the duty to give reasons'. Additionally, she underscored that she was not summoned before the board during the decision-making process, infringing on her 'audi alteram partem' rights or the right to be heard.

De Giovanni has also criticized the protracted duration of the application process and claims that other less qualified candidates were promoted more swiftly. She alleges that her accomplishments, including six major publications and her appointments as visiting professor at Padova University and fellow at the British Psychology Society, were disregarded.

Threat of Further Legal Actions

De Giovanni has warned that she is prepared to take further legal steps, including judicial review and constitutional proceedings, to challenge the university's decision. She has also threatened to disclose evidence of discrimination if deemed necessary, potentially thrusting the university into a maelstrom of controversy and scrutiny.

As the case now awaits further developments, De Giovanni's effort to overturn the university's decision takes on broader implications, raising questions about the objectivity of academic promotions and the inherent rights of individuals within institutional settings.