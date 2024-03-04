Katherine Aquino to Illuminate Student Success Through Inclusion at Landmark College Event

On March 13, at 5 p.m., Landmark College's Brooks M. O'Brien Auditorium will be the scene of an enlightening discussion on the critical role of inclusivity in academic success. The event, part of the spring 2024 Academic Speakers Series, features Katherine Aquino, Ph.D., from St. John's University, addressing "Feeling Included: The Role and Importance of Sense of Belonging on Student Success." This interactive presentation promises to merge research with practical insights, designed to engage and educate attendees on fostering inclusive educational environments.

Unpacking the Importance of Belonging

Dr. Aquino's presentation plans to navigate through the intricate relationship between a student's sense of belonging and their academic performance. By integrating theory with audience participation, the session aims not only to inform but also to empower each participant with the understanding that every member of the campus community plays a pivotal role in cultivating an atmosphere of support and inclusion. With her extensive publication record, including contributions to the Journal of Diversity in Higher Education and the Journal of College Student Development, Aquino's expertise is well-established and highly anticipated at this event.

Event Details and Accessibility

Open to the public and free of charge, this presentation offers invaluable insights for students, educators, and administrators alike, emphasizing the mutual responsibility in creating a nurturing academic environment. For those interested in attending, additional information regarding venue accessibility and other logistical details can be obtained by contacting Justine Gaskamp. Moreover, prospective attendees can find driving directions and a campus map online to facilitate their arrival and ensure a seamless experience.

A Platform for Educational Excellence

Landmark College consistently demonstrates its commitment to educational innovation and excellence through events like this. By hosting Dr. Katherine Aquino, the institution reaffirms its dedication to addressing the diverse needs of its student body and enhancing the academic community's understanding of inclusivity's paramount importance. This upcoming presentation is not only a testament to the college's progressive ethos but also an opportunity for the wider educational sector to reflect on and implement practices that champion student success through the lens of belonging and inclusion.

As we look forward to Dr. Aquino's presentation, it's clear that the dialogue around inclusion and student success is more crucial than ever. In a world where diversity and inclusivity are increasingly recognized as pillars of a robust educational experience, this event stands as a beacon for those striving to create environments where every student can thrive. Through collective effort and shared responsibility, the academic community can indeed foster a sense of belonging that uplifts and propels students toward achieving their fullest potential.