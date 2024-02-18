Kano State Breaks Barriers with Free Primary and Secondary Education

In the heart of Kano State, an educational revolution is quietly unfolding, a clarion call to parents echoes through the streets, urging them to be active participants in their children's future. On a sunny afternoon, the state's Commissioner of Education, Umar Doguwa, stands before an eager crowd, his voice firm and compelling.

"Education is not just a right; it's a passage to freedom," he declares, outlining the government's ambitious initiative for free Primary and Secondary Education. This is not merely an announcement; it's a vow to transform the educational landscape of Kano State and a warning to those who might stand in its way.

A Bold Step Forward

The government of Kano State is taking decisive steps to ensure that education is accessible to all children, undeterred by economic barriers. With education made free, the authorities are tackling the financial constraints that have long kept children, especially girls, out of school.

The provision of free transportation and the repair of vehicles to ferry students to and from school are testament to the government's commitment. "Our children's future is the bedrock of Kano's development. We cannot afford to let any child be left behind," asserts Commissioner Doguwa, emphasizing the holistic approach the government is taking towards education.

Addressing Challenges Head-On

The closure of 28 boarding schools by the prior administration has been a stumbling block, leading to an increase in school dropouts and street hawking among girls. This setback has not deterred the current administration; instead, it has strengthened their resolve.

"We are not just opening doors to classrooms; we are opening doors to opportunities, dreams, and a brighter future for our daughters," Doguwa passionately states. The re-opening of these schools is high on the government's agenda, aiming to reverse the trend and ensure that girls are given equal opportunities to pursue their academic dreams.