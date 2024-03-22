Kalandra Education Group Offers 1,000 Scholarships to Vietnamese Caregivers Amid New Zealand's Healthcare Crisis

Amid a deepening healthcare crisis in New Zealand, characterized by a shortage of healthcare personnel, Kalandra Education Group has unveiled a pioneering initiative aimed at addressing this pressing issue. Announced on March 19, the educational body is offering 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese individuals, aiming to bolster the country's healthcare workforce with well-trained caregivers. This initiative not only seeks to mitigate the local shortage but also provides an invaluable opportunity for Vietnamese candidates, particularly those hailing from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Understanding the Scholarship Program

Eligible candidates for this generous scholarship range between the ages of 17 to 55, with an emphasis on applicants from remote, rural, and island areas, orphans, and families grappling with illness or disability. The program requires applicants to have a high school diploma or be on the verge of graduation within 10 months, alongside an IELTS score of 5.5 or a PEIC English certificate score of 42. Interestingly, if applicants lack an IELTS score at the time of application, they have a six-month window to submit it. Successful candidates will embark on a 36-week online training journey in Vietnam, followed by an 11-week practical training session in New Zealand, culminating in certification that opens doors to various healthcare jobs, notably in elderly and patient care.

Addressing the Healthcare Workforce Shortage

Christine Clark, Chief Executive of Kalandra Education Group, highlighted the dire need for healthcare personnel in New Zealand, a challenge exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging population, and increased life expectancy. Official data projects that by 2026, New Zealand will require an additional 12,000 to 20,000 care service professionals, with the demand for healthcare assistants anticipated to surge by 50-75%. This scholarship program is poised to play a critical role in alleviating this shortage by equipping Vietnamese candidates with the requisite skills and knowledge to serve in New Zealand's healthcare sector and potentially in Vietnam upon their return.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Prospects

With Kalandra's representatives scheduled to visit Vietnam next month to implement the program, the initiative is gaining momentum. Vietnam's Minister of Health, Dao Hong Lan, has expressed support and is coordinating with relevant agencies to engage with Kalandra. This collaboration underscores the program's potential to foster a robust healthcare workforce capable of addressing the needs of New Zealand's aging population. As Kalandra Education Group continues to focus on healthcare education since 2016, this initiative marks a significant step towards bridging the healthcare workforce gap, promising a brighter future for both Vietnamese caregivers and New Zealand's healthcare landscape.