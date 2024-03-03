Kakao's Cho Jin-hyung Pens ESG Book to Enlighten Public and Future Generations

Dr. Cho Jin-hyung, a research fellow at Kakao, has taken a significant step towards promoting sustainability by authoring an introductory book on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues. His primary goal is to enhance the understanding and awareness of these crucial topics among the general public and students, preparing them to tackle future challenges related to climate change, corporate carbon emissions, and climate risks head-on.

Empowering Through Knowledge

The newly published book, titled "Hello, ESG," aims to demystify the vast and complex subject of ESG for its readers. Unlike other publications that cater to business professionals, Cho's book is designed for a broader audience. It breaks down intricate concepts into digestible segments, making it accessible to individuals without a background in business or sustainability. Through case studies, bullet-point summaries, and discussion topics, the book serves as an invaluable educational tool, potentially becoming a staple in college curriculums.

Voices of Experts

"Hello, ESG" features interviews with renowned ESG experts, including Dennis van Berkel, who played a pivotal role in the world's first climate change lawsuit against a government, and Romain Ducret, who explores Korea's unique corporate governance practices. These insights, along with those from Korean carbon tax experts and economists, enrich the book's content, providing readers with a well-rounded perspective on ESG challenges and solutions.

ESG Education: A Korean Perspective

Cho emphasizes the importance of systematic ESG education in Korea, highlighting a gap in awareness regarding corporate decision-making and its impact on climate change. With environmental education becoming mandatory in Korean schools, there's a pressing need to integrate ESG principles into the curriculum. This approach will prepare younger generations to understand and mitigate the effects of corporate actions on the environment, emphasizing the role of ESG regulations like carbon emissions trading systems and carbon taxes in shaping a sustainable future.

As the conversation around sustainability continues to evolve, Cho's book serves as a timely resource for those seeking to understand their role in fostering a sustainable world. By bridging the knowledge gap, "Hello, ESG" encourages informed discussions and actions towards a more responsible and environmentally conscious society.