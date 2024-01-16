Kaitao Intermediate Continues to Provide Free Uniforms and Stationery to Students

Kaitao Intermediate, a Rotorua-based establishment, has once again shown its commitment to student welfare by providing free uniforms and stationery to all its attendees. This initiative, now in its second year, is a compassionate response to the financial struggles many families face in the post-holiday period.

Addressing Financial Challenges

Launching such a programme comes with its costs. In 2023, the school bore an expense of approximately $30,000. Despite this, the school has managed to maintain the programme by judiciously making budget cuts in other areas. An influx of international students, who contribute additional revenue, has also helped the school balance its books.

Ensuring Equal Opportunities

Principal Phil Palfrey, who not only helms the institution but also shares the perspective of a parent, understands the financial strain that the purchase of uniforms and stationery can impose on families. He recognized that lack of suitable attire and supplies could delay the start of the school year for some students or leave them ill-equipped, potentially impacting their self-confidence and scholastic performance. By supplying these necessary items, Kaitao Intermediate ensures that every student starts the year on an equal footing, boosting their morale and preparedness for the academic rigours ahead.

Community Impact

Palfrey also underscored the programme's positive influence on the school's relationship with the local community. The initiative has not only won the school community appreciation but also reinforced its commitment to student welfare. Echoing his dedication to this cause, Palfrey expressed his intention to continue this programme annually, ensuring that no student feels disadvantaged at the start of each academic year.