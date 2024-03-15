Kabul's National Examination Authority Conducts Major Medical and Police Academy Tests

Kabul, in a significant educational and security personnel development move, witnessed the National Examination Authority overseeing crucial exams for medical licensing and Police Academy entry. Close to 11,000 hopefuls from across Afghanistan participated in these exams, marking a pivotal moment for the nation's youth and professional sectors.

Strengthening Health and Security Sectors

Under the stewardship of Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Acting Head of the National Examination Authority, the exams saw an overwhelming turnout. More than 6,000 candidates aimed for the Police Academy, while around 4,000 tackled the medical final exam. This substantial participation underscores the youth's commitment to contributing to Afghanistan's health and security services, even amid Ramadan's solemnity.

Exam Details and Aspirations

The Medical Council required candidates to score at least sixty percent in the medical exam to qualify for a practice license, a measure to ensure the competence of future healthcare providers. Meanwhile, the Police Academy's recruitment process, detailed by spokesperson Naser Khan Sulemanzai, promises practical training alongside benefits like stipends and provisions, setting a precedent for a comprehensive educational approach. Participants voiced hopes for these initiatives to pave the way for increased domestic employment and educational opportunities, potentially stemming the tide of youth seeking prospects abroad.

Commitment to Transparency and Merit

With nearly eleven thousand individuals partaking in these exams, the National Examination Authority has pledged to uphold transparency and meritocracy in evaluating the candidates. This commitment is crucial for reinstating trust in the examination processes and ensuring that Afghanistan's future professionals are selected for their talent and ability, as emphasized by participant Khairullah. Such initiatives are vital steps toward rebuilding and strengthening Afghanistan's societal structures, from healthcare to law enforcement.

As Kabul hosts these significant exams, the enthusiasm and participation level signal a hopeful trajectory for Afghanistan's youth, keen on serving and advancing their nation. This moment serves as a testament to the enduring spirit and aspirations of the Afghan people, facing forward with determination and hope for a brighter, more secure future.