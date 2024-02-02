K12 and Netflix: Shining Stars in the Consumer Discretionary Sector

In the ceaseless quest for stocks that outshine their competitors, K12 (LRN) within the Consumer Discretionary sector has exhibited promising indicators. As part of the Consumer Discretionary group, K12 takes its place in a sector currently ranked 12th within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Rank system, a method that concentrates on earnings estimate revisions and companies with optimistic earnings outlooks, has awarded K12 a Rank of 1, classifying it as a Strong Buy.

Improving Earnings Outlook

K12's full-year earnings consensus estimate has witnessed an increase of 8.6% in the last three months, signifying an enhanced earnings outlook. To date, K12's stock has recorded a 3.2% return, thereby surpassing the average 2.4% return of the Consumer Discretionary stocks.

Comparative Analysis

Netflix, another high performer in the sector, has reported an impressive 16.6% return year-to-date and likewise maintains a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). K12 is a part of the Schools industry, hosting 19 companies and is positioned 31st in the Zacks Industry Rank. This industry has registered an average return of 0% this year, which positions K12 ahead of its industry contemporaries. Contrastingly, Netflix falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which comprises 22 stocks and is ranked 183rd, with an industry return of +11% for the year.

Potential Opportunities for Investors

Both K12 and Netflix present potential opportunities for investors with an interest in the Consumer Discretionary sector, as they persist in showcasing robust performance.