Justice Department Finds UMBC Failed to Address Swim Coach's Sexual Abuse, Violates Title IX

The Justice Department's investigation into the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) has unveiled a disturbing failure to respond to allegations of sexual abuse by the former head swim and diving coach. The investigation, highlighting a significant breach of Title IX, mandates UMBC to implement comprehensive policies to bolster its compliance and support for student-athletes.

Investigation Unveils Negligence

Upon scrutinizing the university's actions from 2015 to 2020, the DOJ discovered that UMBC was aware of the sexual abuse allegations against the former coach but failed to take adequate measures. This negligence permitted the coach to sexually harass male student-athletes, including unwanted sexual touching and filming them in the showers, and discriminated against female student-athletes. The DOJ's findings stressed that these actions constituted a violation of Title IX, which protects students from sex discrimination in education programs or activities receiving Federal financial assistance.

UMBC's Response and DOJ's Directives

In response to the findings, UMBC was directed by the DOJ to undertake several remedial actions. These include enhancing the university's Title IX office, expanding training to effectively respond to allegations of sexual abuse and sex discrimination, and offering increased support for student-athletes. UMBC's failure to protect its students was criticized by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, who emphasized the importance of providing an educational environment free from sexual harassment and discrimination.

Looking Forward: UMBC's Commitment to Change

UMBC's administration, acknowledging the findings, expressed its commitment to making significant changes. The university agreed to implement the DOJ's directives to ensure a safer and more supportive environment for all students. This includes revising its policies and procedures related to Title IX compliance and enhancing mechanisms for reporting and responding to sexual misconduct allegations. The university's efforts aim to rebuild trust among the student body and affirm its dedication to upholding the rights and safety of its students.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of vigilant Title IX compliance and the need for educational institutions to proactively protect their students from sexual harassment and abuse. As UMBC takes steps to rectify its failures, it sets a precedent for how universities across the nation can and should respond to similar allegations, ensuring a safe and equitable educational environment for all students.