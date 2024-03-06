Joseph J. McCarthy Named Provost of University of Pittsburgh After Nationwide Search

Following an extensive nationwide search for a new provost and chief academic officer, the University of Pittsburgh has announced the appointment of Joseph J. McCarthy, the interim provost and William Kepler Whiteford Professor in the Swanson School of Engineering. McCarthy, who has been serving in this role since last summer, is set to succeed Ann Cudd, who left for the presidency of Portland State University. His appointment awaits confirmation from Pitt's Board of Trustees.

Comprehensive Search for Excellence

The quest for a new provost was spearheaded by a 24-member committee, chaired by Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for health sciences and medical school dean. This committee was tasked with finding a successor during what is considered one of the most critical early decisions of Chancellor Joan Gabel's tenure. Under the interim leadership of McCarthy since July 1, 2023, the University has continued to prioritize enhancing the academic experience for its undergraduates. Gabel, expressing her confidence in McCarthy, highlighted his distinguished career as an academic leader and scientist, with a strong commitment to student-centric policies.

Joseph J. McCarthy's Academic and Leadership Journey

McCarthy's tenure at the University of Pittsburgh dates back to 1998, showcasing a long-standing dedication to academic excellence and leadership within the institution. Before stepping into the role of interim provost, he significantly contributed to the University as vice provost for undergraduate studies. His efforts were primarily focused on improving student satisfaction, success, and the overall learning environment. With a strong background in Chemical Engineering, holding a doctoral degree from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, McCarthy's academic contributions include more than 60 peer-reviewed manuscripts across various international journals and conferences.

Looking Ahead: McCarthy's Vision for Pitt

As the newly appointed provost and senior vice chancellor, McCarthy will oversee the scholarly endeavors of approximately 5,900 faculty members across Pitt's main campus and its regional locations, which serve around 34,000 students. His vision for the University includes fostering an environment that encourages academic innovation, supports faculty and student achievements, and strengthens Pitt's position as a leading institution of higher education. McCarthy's leadership comes at a pivotal time for the University, as it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the contemporary academic landscape.

With Joseph J. McCarthy at the helm of academic affairs, the University of Pittsburgh is poised for a future filled with ambitious academic pursuits and achievements. His proven track record of leadership and dedication to student success positions him as an ideal choice to steer Pitt towards new heights of excellence. As the University community welcomes McCarthy to his official role, there is a palpable sense of optimism about the positive changes and advancements his tenure will bring.