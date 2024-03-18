Jonathan Alger Named 16th President of American University, Brings Extensive Higher Ed Leadership

On Monday, American University announced a major leadership change, appointing Jonathan Alger as its 16th president, effective July 1. Alger, who has spent the last dozen years at the helm of James Madison University in Virginia, is set to replace Sylvia Burwell. Unlike Burwell, Alger brings a wealth of experience from the realm of academia, having played significant roles at Rutgers University and the University of Michigan prior to his tenure at JMU.

Advertisment

Extensive Background in Academia and Leadership

Alger's academic journey is impressive, with a foundation built at Swarthmore College and Harvard Law School. His career spans significant contributions to higher education, including pivotal involvement in landmark U.S. Supreme Court cases on race and admissions. During his time at JMU, Alger not only enhanced the university's research funding and doubled its endowment but also elevated its college football program to the highest level. His initiatives, such as full-tuition scholarships for first-generation college students, underscore his commitment to accessibility and civic engagement.

Commitment to Community and Growth

Advertisment

Gina Adams, chair of AU's board of trustees, praised Alger for his community engagement and deep commitment to scholarship and research. Alger's vision for American University and his ability to navigate the complex challenges of higher education were highlighted as key factors in his appointment. His leadership at JMU, marked by significant accomplishments in research designations, fundraising, and student experience enhancements, positions him as a transformative leader for AU.

Looking Ahead: Alger's Vision for American University

As Alger prepares to step into his new role, he expresses enthusiasm for contributing to American University's academic profile and global impact. Known for his leadership qualities, including compassion, transparency, and integrity, Alger is poised to encourage students to dream big and pursue excellence. His appointment comes at a critical time when universities are navigating complex challenges, and his proven track record suggests a bright future for American University under his guidance.

This leadership transition represents not only a new chapter for Alger and American University but also a strategic move that aligns with the university's goals of fostering academic excellence and community engagement. As the AU community welcomes Alger, his vision and experience are set to propel the institution to new heights, reinforcing its position as a leading global university.