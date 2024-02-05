Johns Hopkins University Announces Nominees for Police Accountability Board

Johns Hopkins University has unveiled its selection of nominees for the Police Accountability Board, a pivotal entity overseeing the institution's Police Department (JHPD). The selected candidates, set to serve for the term from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, are up for confirmation by the Maryland State Senate during the legislative session.

Nominating Committee and Selection Process

The selection process was led by an eight-member nominating committee, chaired by Calvin L. Smith Jr. The committee conducted an anonymous review of 25 applications, following which it recommended the nominees to the university leadership. The nominees comprise a diverse representation, with faculty, staff, and student members.

Role and Composition of the Police Accountability Board

The Police Accountability Board, a unique concept in Maryland, was established as part of the Community Safety and Strengthening Act of 2019. The board's primary role is to shape the development and operation of the JHPD. It offers community feedback, scrutinizes department metrics, and suggests policies, procedures, and training approaches.

The board consists of 15 members, of which three are community members unaffiliated with the university. Ten members hail from within the university, while two are appointed by Baltimore's Mayor and City Council President.

Community Feedback and Transparency

The Board has the mandate to hold quarterly meetings and at least one public meeting every year. These meetings serve as a platform to gather community input on JHPD policies. Branville Bard, the vice president for public safety at Johns Hopkins, underscored the significance of community feedback in fostering a progressive and transparent police department.