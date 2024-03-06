Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) has announced a significant leadership change, marking an exciting development in its administration. John Skretta, a seasoned educator and administrator with deep roots in the Nebraska education system, will soon take the helm as the new associate superintendent of civic engagement. This transition comes as John Neal, the current associate superintendent, steps into retirement after a commendable tenure.

Advertisment

New Beginnings

Set to commence his duties in the summer, Skretta brings a wealth of experience and a vision for the future of LPS. Having begun his career at LPS in 1995 as an English and reading teacher, he has since navigated various educational landscapes, serving as an instructional coordinator, associate principal, and eventually, superintendent of Norris Public Schools. His leadership at Educational Services Unit 6, where he served schools across multiple counties, underscores his commitment to enhancing educational outcomes.

A Rich History of Service

Advertisment

Skretta's return to LPS is not just a professional change but a homecoming of sorts. His journey from teaching to administrative leadership within the district and beyond has equipped him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today's educators and students. His tenure at Norris Public Schools, distinguished by innovation and growth, highlights his capability to steer LPS towards new horizons of civic engagement and community involvement.

Looking Ahead

As Skretta prepares to embark on this new chapter, the LPS community anticipates a period of dynamic leadership and renewed focus on civic engagement. His proven track record of fostering educational excellence and his deep understanding of the local educational ecosystem position him as an ideal leader to build upon Neal's legacy. With Skretta at the helm, LPS is poised to navigate the complexities of modern education while nurturing a generation of civic-minded learners.