John Mahama Lauds Education's Role in Development at Togbe Dzegblade IV's 40th Anniversary

At the heart of Adaklu Kodzobi, former President John Dramani Mahama underscored the pivotal role of education in propelling the country's growth during the 40th Anniversary celebration of Togbe Dzegblade IV. The event, marked by pomp and grandeur, saw the convergence of tradition, leadership, and a shared vision for a brighter future through educational empowerment.

Championing Education for Community Development

Education stands as a beacon of hope and advancement, as articulated by Mr. Mahama. His address, delivered by Mr Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, highlighted the significant strides made in Adaklu Kodzobi under the leadership of Togbe Dzegblade IV. From the establishment of an educational fund aimed at supporting the academically gifted yet financially disadvantaged students to the inauguration of development projects including sanitation facilities, classroom blocks, and potable water systems, the community's progress was evident. Furthermore, the anticipated Centre for Fabrication and Crafts Construction promises to open new avenues for the youth, nurturing their talents and skills in various crafts.

Unity and Progress: A 40-Year Journey

The tenure of Togbe Dzegblade IV has not only been marked by tangible development but also by harmonious relations within and beyond the Adaklu community. Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief and President of the Adaklu Traditional Council, praised Togbe Dzegblade's efforts in fostering peace and progress. The celebration was a testament to the collective achievements of the community, with the educational fund being a cornerstone of Togbe Dzegblade's legacy. Contributions from notable figures, including a GHC10,000 donation from Mr Mahama and a combined GHC25,000 from Mr Agbodza, underscored the widespread support for the initiative.

Empowering the Next Generation

Education, as the foundation of development, was a recurring theme in the speeches and messages delivered during the event. Professor Kenneth Egbadzor of Ho Technical University reminded the youth of the indispensable value of education. The establishment of the Togbe Dzegblade Education Trust Fund, managed by an 11-member board, marks a significant step towards realizing the community's educational aspirations. The fund not only supports academic pursuits but also vocational and skills training, thereby offering a holistic approach to youth development.

The 40th Anniversary of Togbe Dzegblade's enstoolment served as a momentous occasion, reflecting on past accomplishments while looking forward to future challenges and opportunities. As Adaklu Kodzobi celebrates this landmark, the commitment to education and community development remains unwavering, promising a brighter future for generations to come. The legacy of Togbe Dzegblade, supported by leaders like John Dramani Mahama, continues to inspire and drive positive change, demonstrating the transformative power of education.