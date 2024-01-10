Job Market Reset: Insights from The Wave Q4 2023 Recruitment Trends Report

The Wave Q4 2023 Recruitment Trends Report has shed light on an intriguing shift in the job market, indicating a balance in the employer-candidate dynamic. This rebound from a weaker Q3 surpasses all other quarters of the year, with October registering as the peak month for job applications. Traditionally, the end of the year witnessed a dip in recruitment activity; however, 2023 proved to be an exception with sustained elevated levels of applications.

Stable Job Numbers and Market Reset

While 2023 did not match the swift pace of job growth seen in 2022, it managed to maintain the average quarterly job numbers from the previous year. This stability suggests a market reset, transitioning from a previously candidate-led market to a more balanced dynamic between candidates and employers.

The report underscored the rise of flexible and hybrid job opportunities, opening the door for a diverse range of candidates. These new job structures have particularly benefited carers, parents, and individuals with disabilities, enabling their active participation in the job market.

Education Sector Leads in Job Postings

In Q4, the Education sector emerged as the leader in job postings, while Health and nursing and Public Sector and services continued to grapple with low application rates. This trend reflects the persistent skills shortages within these sectors. In contrast, the cost of living crisis spurred many to seek secondary employment, particularly within the Retail and wholesale and Customer Services sectors. As a result, these sectors witnessed high application rates.

The report also emphasized the effectiveness of niche job boards in attracting candidates. Jobserve, Caterer, and Secs in the City led in application numbers, providing a valuable avenue for potential employers and recruiters.

As we transition into 2024, the data suggests a potential shift from a candidate-driven market to one that offers more opportunities for effective recruitment strategies, despite a slight uptick in unemployment figures. This shift could signal new patterns and opportunities in the recruitment landscape.