Job Explore Expo: A Gateway to Career Opportunities in Northland

An employment, education, and training roadshow is set to make its way to Northland at the end of February. The Job Explore Expo will showcase local career and training opportunities, featuring over 40 stalls from various industries and communities, such as NZ Defence, Fire Emergency New Zealand, and Top Energy. Organized by Connected NZ and the Ministry of Social Development, the event aims to connect employers with job seekers and those leaving education.

A Gateway to Opportunities

The Job Explore Expo is more than just a one-day event; it's a platform for connecting job seekers with employers and training providers. With over 40 stalls representing various industries and communities, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about career advancement in different sectors and engage with education and training providers offering information on apprenticeships, courses, and other employment pathways.

Virtual Reality and Hands-on Exhibits

In a bid to make the event more engaging and interactive, Virtual Reality headsets and hands-on exhibits will be available for attendees to experience. These exhibits will provide a glimpse into different industries and skills, allowing individuals to gain a better understanding of what each job entails.

Morning Sessions for Students and School Leavers

The morning sessions of the Job Explore Expo are reserved for students and school leavers. This provides an excellent opportunity for young people to explore their career options and learn about the various education and training pathways available to them. The event will take place in Whangārei, Kaikohe, and Kaitāia from 27 February.