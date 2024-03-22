Joanna Chun and Chris Duenas Appointed to UOG Board of Regents, Bringing Diverse Expertise

The University of Guam (UOG) recently announced the appointment of two distinguished individuals, Joanna Chun and Christopher "Chris" LC Duenas, to its Board of Regents, injecting fresh perspectives and expertise into the institution's governance. Both appointees are celebrated for their significant achievements and dedication to the community, promising to contribute valuable insights to the university's strategic direction.

Backgrounds in Business and Finance Enrich Board

Joanna Chun, the owner of Value-Based Coaching and Consulting, brings to the board her extensive experience in operational excellence from her tenure at Northern California's healthcare giant, Sutter Health. Chun, who returned to Guam in 2019, holds a Master's degree in Business Operational Excellence and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Language Studies, underscoring her multifaceted expertise. Christopher "Chris" LC Duenas, a proud UOG alum and the Chief Financial Officer of Triple J Enterprises, complements the board with his profound knowledge in finance and economics, earned through both his education at UOG and his impressive career in the local financial management sector.

Commitment to Public Education and Community Development

Chun and Duenas share a common goal of giving back to the institution that has played a pivotal role in their personal and professional lives. Chun, expressing gratitude for the opportunity, emphasized the importance of UOG in fostering the growth and development of the Micronesian community. Duenas, reflecting on his journey from a UOG student to a business leader, expressed his eagerness to guide the university's strategic direction and advocate for policies that enhance educational opportunities for all students. Their appointments are a testament to their commitment to leveraging their skills and experiences for the betterment of UOG and its students.

A Vision for the Future

As new members of the nine-member UOG Board of Regents, Chun and Duenas join a team of dedicated individuals tasked with overseeing the university's strategic initiatives. Under the leadership of board chair Sandra McKeever, vice chair Lesley-Anne Leon Guerrero, and treasurer Mike Naholowaa, the board is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With their unique backgrounds and shared dedication to public service, Chun and Duenas are well-equipped to contribute to the university's mission of excellence in education, research, and community engagement.

Their appointments mark a significant milestone in the university's journey towards achieving its vision of becoming a leading institution in the Pacific region. As they embark on their six-year terms, Chun and Duenas are set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the University of Guam, driving forward initiatives that will enrich the academic and social fabric of the university and its broader community.