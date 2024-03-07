Jim Everett to Retire as Co-President of College of Idaho, Transitioning to Fundraiser Role

Jim Everett, co-president of The College of Idaho, has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2024, marking the end of a groundbreaking tenure alongside Doug Brigham. This unique co-presidency approach, initiated six years ago, has been highlighted by significant achievements in fundraising, enrollment, and academic prestige. Everett's next chapter will focus on fundraising for the college, leveraging his extensive experience and passion for the institution.

Unprecedented Leadership and Growth

Under the leadership of Everett and Brigham, The College of Idaho has witnessed unparalleled growth and success. Their collaborative approach has led to record-breaking fundraising efforts, including tripling the amounts raised for the annual fund and fully funding 7.5 new endowed chairs. The college's endowment saw a 25% increase, while student enrollment grew by 15%. These financial and academic advancements have solidified the college's reputation, earning it an investment-grade rating on its debt for the first time and celebrating the achievement of its eighth Rhodes Scholar.

Before his co-presidency, Everett dedicated over 40 years to the YMCA, significantly impacting the community as the CEO of the Treasure Valley YMCA. His transition to The College of Idaho brought a fresh perspective to higher education leadership, blending his philanthropic experience with a passion for student success. During his tenure, the college not only excelled in fundraising and growth but also celebrated national championships in men's basketball and women's cross-country. Everett's impact extends beyond these achievements, as he has been a mentor and advocate for students, staff, and faculty alike.

Continuing Commitment to The College of Idaho

As Everett prepares to retire from his co-presidency role, his commitment to The College of Idaho remains unwavering. Transitioning into a dedicated fundraising position, he aims to further the college's mission and support its continued success. His leadership has set a high standard for future presidents, emphasizing the importance of community, innovation, and student-focused initiatives. Everett's legacy is a testament to the power of collaborative leadership and its ability to drive transformative change in higher education.

Jim Everett's retirement marks the end of an era for The College of Idaho but also heralds a new chapter of opportunity and growth. His transition to a fundraising role ensures that his influence will continue to be felt, shaping the future of the college and its community for years to come. As The College of Idaho looks forward, it does so with the foundation of success and innovation built by Everett and Brigham, ready to embrace new challenges and achievements.