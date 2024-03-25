JFK Senior Explores College Options Beyond Military at UOG Fair, Shifting Career Path

John Manibusan, a senior at John F. Kennedy High School, discovered new academic interests after attending the University of Guam's College Fair, an event that broadened his career horizons beyond his initial military aspirations. The fair, held on March 20 and 21, welcomed students from various high schools, offering them a glimpse into higher education opportunities, financial aid, and life on different campuses. Manibusan, initially set on joining the military, was among the attendees who found value in learning about the affordability and diversity of college education.

Advertisment

Opening Doors to New Possibilities

During the two-day event, students from both public and private schools engaged with representatives from local and mainland universities, including Chaminade University. They participated in sessions that demystified the college application process, financial aid, and campus life. The fair aimed to challenge common misconceptions about college affordability and encourage students to consider a wider range of academic and career paths. Klowee Magano, a senior from Okkodo High School, underscored the importance of the fair in helping students like herself explore diverse academic options and connect with current college students.

Empowering Future Generations

Advertisment

Junior students, including Emily Cruz and BJ Guanlao from George Washington High School, expressed their eagerness to learn about college requirements and opportunities. Cruz, aspiring to become a teacher, and Guanlao, interested in biomedical engineering, appreciated the chance to explore potential colleges and gain insights into college life for the first time. The fair provided a platform for students to receive academic advisement, learn about financial aid, and begin strategic planning for their college journey, with presentations from UOG faculty and staff offering valuable guidance.

Broadening Horizons

The UOG College Fair served not only as an educational event but also as a catalyst for students to rethink their futures. By offering a supportive environment, the fair aimed to empower students in their pursuit of higher education and career aspirations. For many attendees like Manibusan, the event marked a pivotal moment in their academic and professional journey, opening doors to possibilities they had not previously considered.

As students continue to reflect on their experiences at the fair, the impact of such events on shaping the future paths of young individuals cannot be understated. By broadening their horizons and providing them with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions, the College Fair at UOG underscores the importance of exploring all available options before making a commitment to a career path.