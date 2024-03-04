Jessica Dain Among NSPRA's 2023 Top 25 Superintendents: Pioneering Transparent Communication in Education

Jessica Dain, superintendent of Piper Unified School District 203, has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) as one of the 25 "Superintendents to Watch" in 2023. Her nomination credits her proactive approach to transparent communication and the introduction of the District Strategic Dashboard, which has significantly fostered trust within her community.

Embracing Challenges with Effective Communication

In her fourth year of leadership, Dain navigated the district through the unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the importance of transparent, bi-directional communication. Her tenure began just before the pandemic in December 2019, presenting her with what she describes as the most challenging season of her professional career. Nonetheless, her expertise in trauma-informed care and social-emotional learning, honed during her five years as assistant superintendent at Olathe Public Schools, proved invaluable in addressing the pandemic's impact on the district's students and faculty.

Advancing Student Success and Well-being

Dain's leadership extends beyond crisis management. She has been instrumental in implementing initiatives aimed at preparing students for the future, including the introduction of six career academies for high school students. These programs are designed to equip students with market-value assets alongside their diplomas, such as industry-recognized credentials and college credit. Looking ahead to the 2024-25 school year, Dain is excited about the launch of a new lab-based high school that will offer hands-on, career-based learning opportunities, further supporting students in achieving postsecondary success.

Setting New Standards in Educational Leadership

Through her efforts, Dain has not only navigated her district through challenging times but also set a precedent for what effective leadership looks like in education. Her commitment to transparent communication, combined with a focus on innovative educational practices, has solidified her position as a model superintendent. As the educational landscape continues to evolve, leaders like Dain are essential in shaping environments where students can thrive and prepare for the future.