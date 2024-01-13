en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jersey’s New Pay Offer to Teachers: A Potential Curb on Industrial Action Until 2027

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Jersey’s New Pay Offer to Teachers: A Potential Curb on Industrial Action Until 2027

The States Employment Board of Jersey has proposed a new government pay offer to teachers, which could limit their right to engage in pay-related industrial action until 2027. The confidential proposal, revealed in a letter by Deputy Elaine Millar, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board, offers an 8% salary increase and a one-time payment of 1,000 in 2024. For the subsequent years, 2025 and 2026, teachers will receive wage increases either equivalent to inflation or 2%, whichever is higher.

Automatic Application and Conditions of the Offer

The pay proposal will be automatically applied to all teachers unless they choose to explicitly opt out by a given deadline. However, acceptance of the pay offer comes with a stipulation: teachers agreeing to the new pay structure must refrain from any pay-related industrial action in the specified years. Those who reject the offer will continue on the existing 2023 pay structure and retain their right to engage in industrial action.

Government’s Strategy and Ongoing Negotiations

It appears that the government’s strategy aims at ensuring the continuous operation of schools by predicting the number of teachers likely to reject the offer and potentially resort to strike action. Despite the ongoing dispute with the government, discussions with the National Education Union (NEU) continue. The proposal has drawn responses from union representatives, suggesting that while negotiations on terms and conditions are progressing well, teachers reserve the right to take action if they feel disadvantaged.

Reaching out to Teachers Individually

Due to the unavailability of detailed information on union affiliations, the government has reached out to teachers individually for confirmation of acceptance of the new pay offer. It remains to be seen how this proposed pay offer will play out in terms of acceptance, rejection, and potential industrial action among Jersey’s teachers. The offer has certainly stirred the waters, prompting further negotiations and creating a climate of anticipation in Jersey’s educational sector.

0
Education
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
14 mins ago
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
Former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, has found himself entangled in a controversy that he had initially supported. After publicly endorsing the move to ban certain books from school libraries in Florida, O’Reilly was taken aback when several of his own books were removed from the same libraries. The books, ‘Killing Jesus’ and ‘Killing Reagan,’
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
38 mins ago
My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
38 mins ago
Ifeyinwa Okafor: Pioneering a New Era of Digital Parenting
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
34 mins ago
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
37 mins ago
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
37 mins ago
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
13 seconds
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
2 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
4 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
4 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
5 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
5 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
5 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
6 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app