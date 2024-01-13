Jersey’s New Pay Offer to Teachers: A Potential Curb on Industrial Action Until 2027

The States Employment Board of Jersey has proposed a new government pay offer to teachers, which could limit their right to engage in pay-related industrial action until 2027. The confidential proposal, revealed in a letter by Deputy Elaine Millar, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board, offers an 8% salary increase and a one-time payment of 1,000 in 2024. For the subsequent years, 2025 and 2026, teachers will receive wage increases either equivalent to inflation or 2%, whichever is higher.

Automatic Application and Conditions of the Offer

The pay proposal will be automatically applied to all teachers unless they choose to explicitly opt out by a given deadline. However, acceptance of the pay offer comes with a stipulation: teachers agreeing to the new pay structure must refrain from any pay-related industrial action in the specified years. Those who reject the offer will continue on the existing 2023 pay structure and retain their right to engage in industrial action.

Government’s Strategy and Ongoing Negotiations

It appears that the government’s strategy aims at ensuring the continuous operation of schools by predicting the number of teachers likely to reject the offer and potentially resort to strike action. Despite the ongoing dispute with the government, discussions with the National Education Union (NEU) continue. The proposal has drawn responses from union representatives, suggesting that while negotiations on terms and conditions are progressing well, teachers reserve the right to take action if they feel disadvantaged.

Reaching out to Teachers Individually

Due to the unavailability of detailed information on union affiliations, the government has reached out to teachers individually for confirmation of acceptance of the new pay offer. It remains to be seen how this proposed pay offer will play out in terms of acceptance, rejection, and potential industrial action among Jersey’s teachers. The offer has certainly stirred the waters, prompting further negotiations and creating a climate of anticipation in Jersey’s educational sector.