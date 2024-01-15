en English
Jersey Government’s New Pay Policy For Teachers: A Raise and No-Strike Clause

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
In a confidential letter to Jersey’s teachers, an unprecedented government policy outlines an 8% salary increase, a one-off payment of £1,000 in 2024, and subsequent wage rises in 2025 and 2026. The catch? Teachers accepting this offer will surrender their right to participate in any pay-related industrial action until 2027 unless they actively opt out. The policy comes from Deputy Elaine Millar, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board (SEB).

New Policy Shakes Up The Education Sector

The letter states that teachers do not need to take any action to accept the offer, as it will be applied by default. Those wishing to reject the offer, preserving their 2023 pay structure and right to take industrial action, must email the government by February 1, 2024. This move by the government seems to underscore a strategy to gauge the potential impact on schools by identifying the number of teachers likely to reject the offer and consider striking.

Union Response To The Proposed Policy

Marina Mauger, a representative from the NASUWT teaching union, expressed concerns over the government’s approach. Despite ongoing negotiations reportedly progressing well, she affirmed that NASUWT members who felt disadvantaged retained the right to take action under a workload dispute. The National Education Union (NEU) also voiced its disappointment, rejecting the offer due to concerns about real terms pay cut and the escalating cost of living.

Challenges Ahead For Policy Implementation

Implementing this offer is not without challenges. Deputy Elaine Millar acknowledged the complexity of the situation, given the varying union affiliations among teachers. With the deadline for teachers to opt out looming, the next few weeks could potentially redefine the education sector’s landscape and the government’s relationship with its teachers.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

