Jerilyn E. Fairman Takes Helm as JCC's Unified Provost in Monumental Shift for Academic and Student Affairs

On a crisp January morning, as the snow blanketed the expansive campus of Jefferson Community College (JCC), a new chapter was being written in the institution's storied history. Jerilyn E. Fairman, a beacon of dedication and innovation within the college's community, stepped into her new role as the Provost, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, marking a significant structural reformation aimed at enhancing the educational and administrative framework of JCC.

A Bold Move Towards Unity

In an era where educational institutions are continuously seeking ways to adapt and evolve, JCC's decision to merge the responsibilities of academic and student affairs under the leadership of a single administrator stands as a testament to its forward-thinking ethos. Fairman, with her rich tapestry of experience at JCC, represents the ideal candidate to steer this newly unified division towards success. Her tenure at the college, spanning over three decades, has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of academic excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to student success. As the chief academic officer, Fairman's responsibilities are vast, encompassing the development, implementation, and evaluation of academic programs, as well as the supervision of instructional staff and ensuring adherence to accreditation standards.

Exemplary Leadership and Recognition

Fairman's journey at JCC has been nothing short of remarkable. From her initial days as a faculty member to her pivotal role as the College's Associate Vice President for Liberal Arts since 2016, and her recent tenure as the Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs, she has consistently showcased her ability to lead with integrity and vision. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by her receipt of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Professional Service in 2022. This accolade, alongside her role as the College's Title IX Coordinator, underscores Fairman's unwavering dedication to fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect within the JCC community.

Charting the Course for the Future

As JCC embarks on this new journey with Fairman at the helm, the college community stands at the cusp of a transformative era. Her dual bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from SUNY Albany equip her with a robust analytical framework, vital for navigating the complexities of her expansive role. With Fairman's leadership, JCC is poised to not only maintain its legacy of academic excellence but also to enhance its student affairs division, creating a more cohesive and supportive environment for its students. The synergy between academic and student affairs under Fairman's guidance is expected to forge stronger connections between students and their academic pursuits, fostering a community where educational and personal growth go hand in hand.

The appointment of Jerilyn E. Fairman as the Provost, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, is a bold step for Jefferson Community College, signifying a new era of leadership and unity. With a history of dedication and achievement, Fairman is set to lead JCC towards a future where academic excellence and student success are more intertwined than ever before.