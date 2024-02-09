Jennifer C. Rebmann Receives the Prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing

Jennifer C. Rebmann, a nursing student at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA, has been honored with the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. This recognition, bestowed upon her during the Fall 2023 semester, was a testament to Rebmann's exceptional care and compassion towards her patients.

A Patient's Voice: The Power of Compassionate Care

Amidst the myriad of nominations, it was a heartfelt testimonial from a patient that set Rebmann apart. The patient lauded her for going above and beyond the call of duty, providing not just medical care, but emotional support and comfort that transcended the sterile confines of the hospital.

The DAISY Award: Honoring Extraordinary Nursing

The DAISY Awards, initiated by The DAISY Foundation, serve to recognize nurses who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and families. These awards honor both nurses and nursing students, as well as faculty who foster compassionate care among their students.

A Healer's Touch: The Symbol of Compassionate Care

As part of the award, Rebmann received a certificate, a pin, and a sculpture titled 'A Healer's Touch.' This sculpture, now a symbol of her achievement, serves as a constant reminder of the impact she has had on her patients' lives.