Jen Olson Wins 2024 MESPA Leadership Award: Excellence in Elementary Education

Jen Olson, the esteemed principal of Humphrey Elementary and Winsted Elementary in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (HLWW) school district, has been honored with the 2024 Minnesota Elementary School Principal Association (MESPA)

Division Leadership Achievement Award. Recognized for her outstanding leadership and contributions to education, Olson received this peer-nominated accolade at the annual MESPA Institute on February 8, highlighting her significant impact on her schools, community, and the broader educational landscape.

Creating a Nurturing Educational Environment

Since taking the helm in 2005, Olson has been instrumental in fostering a family-like atmosphere across both elementary schools, emphasizing community and connection.

Her leadership has not only led to the naming of Humphrey Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2012 but also saw Winsted Elementary achieve the same distinction in 2013, followed by its recognition as one of five MESPA Schools of Excellence in the state last year. Olson's dedication to creating supportive, collaborative, and engaging learning environments has been pivotal in these achievements.

Building Strong Community Connections

Under Olson's guidance, the schools have cultivated robust volunteer and parent support networks and formed meaningful partnerships within the community. These initiatives range from mentorship programs with the local high school to engagement with community supports like St. Mary's Care Center and the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Olson's approach to leadership is characterized by a deep commitment to inclusivity and support, ensuring that every student and staff member feels valued and connected.

Award Recognition and Future Endeavors

The MESPA Central Division Leadership Achievement Award is a testament to Olson's exceptional leadership and her profound impact on education within the HLWW district and beyond. As a previous recipient of this award and a longstanding chair of the MESPA Educational Advisory Committee, Olson's contributions to the organization and the field of education are widely recognized and celebrated. Looking forward, Olson is committed to continuing her leadership through service, aiming to inspire and support future generations of educators and students alike.