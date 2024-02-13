JEE Main 2024: Shivansh Nair Among 23 Perfect Scorers - A Story of Perseverance

In an exhilarating turn of events, the National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results, revealing a remarkable feat achieved by 23 candidates who secured a perfect 100 percentile. Among these academic titans is Shivansh Nair, a student from Heritage Experiential Learning School.

A Triumph of Perseverance

Hailing from a family steeped in tech expertise, Shivansh's journey to this pinnacle is a testament to unwavering dedication and meticulous preparation. He meticulously combined school education with self-study and coaching classes at the prestigious Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) in Gurgaon.

The Blueprint for Success

When asked about the secrets to his success, Shivansh emphasizes consistency, understanding, and stress management as the cornerstones of his approach. He advises, "For difficult topics, I recommend delving deep into comprehension and practicing repeatedly until you've mastered the concept."

Striking a Balance

Shivansh encourages fellow aspirants to strike a fine balance between JEE preparation and school studies. He suggests, "Instead of aiming for perfection in every aspect, focus on continual self-improvement. Remember, success is a journey, not a destination."

This year, the JEE Main exam witnessed the participation of over 11.70 lakh candidates, with the majority of high scorers originating from Telangana. The exam was conducted across 544 centers in 291 cities, in 13 different languages, reflecting the diverse and inclusive nature of the Indian education landscape.

In a year marked by seismic shifts and transformative events, the achievements of Shivansh Nair and his fellow top scorers serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. As we look towards the future, their stories stand as a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication, and the unquenchable human spirit.

