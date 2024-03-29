JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Dates Adjusted: New Schedule Announced by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled a revised schedule for the highly anticipated Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2, marking a significant adjustment from the previously announced dates. With the updated schedule, the exams are now set to occur from April 4 to April 12, replacing the original stretch that extended until April 15. This change was announced in tandem with the distribution of advanced city intimation slips, a preparatory step that aids candidates in planning their examination logistics well in advance.
Revamped Schedule and Format Details
Under the new arrangement, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is slated for April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, across two shifts per day—morning from 9am to 12pm, and afternoon from 3pm to 6pm. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) is scheduled for a single slot on April 12, from 9am to 12.30pm. This scheduling adjustment is expected to streamline the examination process for both participants and organizers, ensuring a smoother execution of one of India's most crucial engineering entrance exams.
Advanced City Intimation Slip and Support Measures
The issuance of the advanced city intimation slip is a critical step in the pre-exam process, offering candidates a clear view of their exam center locations well ahead of the admit card release. This move is designed to facilitate better planning and reduce last-minute uncertainties for the examinees. The NTA has also set up a dedicated helpline and email support for candidates requiring assistance with their exam city intimation slip, emphasizing the organization's commitment to a candidate-friendly examination process.
Implications for Candidates and Future Scheduling
This alteration in the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 timeline is poised to affect the preparation strategies of numerous candidates, potentially aligning better with academic calendars and other examination schedules. As the NTA continues to optimize the examination process, candidates are advised to stay informed through official channels and make necessary adjustments to their preparation and travel plans. With the admit cards set to be released at a later date, all eyes are now on how these changes will influence the overall examination experience for India's aspiring engineers.