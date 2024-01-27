JEE Main 2024 Paper I: An Analysis of Difficulty and Student Responses

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, specifically for Paper I (BE/BTech), was recently conducted and has elicited a range of responses from students in Hyderabad. The consensus seems to be that the exam ranged from easy to moderate in terms of difficulty.

Examination Pattern

Worth noting in this year's examination was the exclusion of assertion and reasoning questions in the mathematics section, a departure from the norm as these types of questions were found in both the physics and chemistry sections. Students in the second shift reported that the mathematics section was particularly time-consuming, presenting a challenge in completing lengthy questions within the given timeframe. However, they also acknowledged that the questions were solvable.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for the organization of the JEE Main, ensured that the examination was devoid of questions from topics that had been excised from the syllabus. This was a relief for many students who had been studying according to the revised syllabus.

Experts' Opinions

Expert tutors who coach students for these examinations noted that the physics section might be a significant determinant in the students' rankings. This is due to the prevalence of assertion and reasoning questions in that section. The chemistry section was largely textbook-based, with questions sourced from NCERT textbooks.

Given the level of difficulty of the questions, experts are of the opinion that well-prepared students could potentially achieve high ranks, even going as far as to suggest that 100 percentile scores are not out of reach. They further suggested that scoring a minimum of 100 marks should be within grasp for most students, depending on their level of preparation.