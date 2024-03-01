Jed Atkins to Spearhead UNC-Chapel Hill's New School of Civic Life and Leadership Amid Controversy

In a landmark move, Jed Atkins, a distinguished professor of classical studies at Duke University and director of the Civil Discourse Project, has been appointed as the inaugural director and dean of the School of Civic Life and Leadership at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This decision comes after a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees, signaling a robust initiative to infuse balance, civility, and leadership into the academic discourse.

Unanimous Approval Amidst Faculty Skepticism

The Board of Trustees' unanimous decision to appoint Jed Atkins reflects a strong commitment to establishing a pioneering educational model. Trustee Chair John Preyer lauded Atkins as a "superstar" capable of guiding the school to national prominence by fostering a balanced and civil dialogue in an era of polarization. Despite the enthusiasm from trustees, the school's introduction has not been without its detractors, with some faculty members expressing concerns over the necessity and implications of striving for ideological balance at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Atkins' Vision for Civic Engagement

Atkins, already recognized for his leadership in promoting civil discourse through his work at Duke University, envisions the School of Civic Life and Leadership as a beacon for ideological balance and active citizenship. By offering a new minor and hosting nine inaugural faculty members, the school aims to prepare students for constructive participation in democratic life. Atkins' commitment to civil discourse and civic education positions the school as a potential national example for addressing contemporary challenges in civic engagement and leadership.

Anticipated Impact and Future Directions

The establishment of the School of Civic Life and Leadership under Jed Atkins' leadership marks a significant milestone in UNC-Chapel Hill's history and reflects broader trends in higher education towards emphasizing civic responsibility and discourse. As the school gears up for its official launch in the fall of 2024, its trajectory will be closely watched by educators and policymakers alike, keen to understand its impact on shaping future leaders capable of navigating an increasingly complex and divided world.