Jaya Kolisetty: A Beacon of Hope in Sexual Violence Advocacy

On the frontlines of sexual violence prevention and response, we find Jaya Kolisetty, the executive director of RACES (Rape Advocacy, Counseling & Education Services), based in Urbana. Her journey, from a graduate student to a leader in nonprofit service and a member of Urbana's city council, is a tale of tenacity, empathy, and purpose-driven leadership. As she navigates the challenges and rewards of her work, Kolisetty stands as a beacon of hope for survivors and a staunch advocate for change.

Shaped by Personal Experiences and Role Models

Kolisetty's career path has been influenced by a confluence of personal experiences, professional role models, and an inherent drive to advocate for survivors of sexual violence. Her mother, a social worker at a hospital, served as an early professional influence, demonstrating the transformative potential of empathy and dedication in service roles. This, coupled with Kolisetty's own experiences in various roles, including her time as a volunteer and later as the associate director of the Women's Resources Center, carved the path for her current position.

Education and Advocacy

An alumna of George Washington University, Kolisetty holds both an MBA and a master's degree, further equipping her with the skills required to lead RACES effectively. Her educational journey, however, began long before this. Her time at the University of Illinois, where she took a class on acquaintance rape education, provided a solid foundation for her career in advocacy. This course played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of sexual violence and the importance of education in its prevention.

Navigating Challenges and Securing Success

Leading a nonprofit in the realm of sexual violence advocacy is not without its challenges. Faced with budget cuts, Kolisetty had to think on her feet to secure the future of RACES. Her approach was successful, securing new grants that prevented staff losses, testament to her strategic acumen and unyielding commitment to the cause. Despite the trials, Kolisetty remains steadfast, cherishing the mission-driven approach that defines her work.

Outside her professional life, Kolisetty pursues personal interests that resonate with her heritage and add balance to her life. A recent example is her purchase of skis from a Michigan business, a nod to her Indian heritage and her love for skiing.

Jaya Kolisetty's story is one of resilience, dedication, and passion. As she continues to advocate for sexual violence prevention and provide support for survivors, she remains a beacon of hope and an example of leadership driven by empathy and collaboration.