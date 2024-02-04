Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo High School: A Beacon of Inclusive Education and Academic Excellence

Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo High School, nestled in the Gwanda District of Matebeleland South Province, has been making headlines for its academic triumphs. The institution, named after the revolutionary figure JZ Moyo, is a beacon of inclusivity, welcoming students from varied academic backgrounds. In the recent public examinations, the school's commitment to excellence shone brightly as it achieved a 100 percent pass rate at A-level, matching its exceptional performance from the previous year.

Striking Improvement in O-Level Results

The O-level results painted an equally promising picture. The school reported a pass rate of 62.8 percent in 2023, marking a significant leap from 38 percent during the pandemic-ridden years of 2020 and 2021, and 52.3 percent in 2022. The assistant senior master of the school, Mr. Mthulisi Siziba, underscored that the quality of the results had also seen significant enhancement.

Key to Success: Enhanced Supervision and Monthly Awards

The school attributes its success to the recruitment of additional teaching staff, combined with enhanced supervision. To encourage competition among students, the school has implemented a monthly award system. These awards recognize outstanding performers, with students excelling in both A-level and O-level examinations.

Development Projects and Inclusive Curriculum

JZ Moyo High School offers a broad curriculum, including practical subjects, and extends support to students with disabilities, particularly in the arts. The school is also undertaking various development projects such as a poultry breeding initiative. The institution emphasizes self-reliance by encouraging students to take part in gardening and piggery projects. This blend of academic and practical learning serves to equip students with a holistic education.

The school's rich history is intertwined with the liberation struggle, having its origins in Zambia during that period. Mr. Siziba expressed the school's vision to become a leading educational institution in Matebeleland South, and eventually, on a national scale.