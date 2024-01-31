Jasmin Child Care and Preschool Announces 24-Hour Services in Bid to Tackle Child Care Deficit

In a bid to address the shortage of child care options in North Dakota, particularly during nontraditional hours, Jasmin Child Care and Preschool in Fargo has announced a significant expansion. The organization will now offer child care services round the clock for at least five days a week, a move that is likely to have a positive impact on economic growth and employment in the region.

Addressing the Child Care Deficit

The expansion is seen as a crucial step in combating the wider child care shortage that has been a stumbling block for parents seeking employment. According to Mohamed Hussein, the organization's vice president, accessible child care is vital for the well-being of families. He stressed that the lack of affordable child care options, especially during nontraditional hours, has hampered parents' ability to seek and maintain employment, thereby impacting economic growth.

A Holistic Approach to Child Care

Founded by Rhoda Elmi, Jasmin Child Care initially aimed to provide multicultural services. The organization transitioned to a nonprofit in 2020 to make child care more affordable, emphasizing a holistic approach to child development and focus on cultural diversity. The expansion, costing approximately $150,000, enables the day care center to increase its capacity from 33 to 90 children daily. This is further bolstered by a staff fluent in 16 languages, making it a truly multicultural center.

Boosting Economic Growth

By making child care more accessible and affordable, local and state leaders anticipate a positive impact on local employers. Parents will now have the opportunity to access higher-paying overnight jobs, thus contributing to the region's economic growth. The nonprofit is still seeking to raise the remaining funds needed for a new playground. They aim to achieve this through Giving Hearts Day, which is scheduled for February 8.

In conclusion, this expansion by Jasmin Child Care and Preschool is a welcome move that is likely to have far-reaching benefits for families and the economy of North Dakota. By addressing the child care shortage, the organization is not just helping parents seeking employment, but also making a significant contribution to the economy of the region.