Japan and PLAN International Boost Education in Zimbabwe with New Classrooms and Boreholes

In a significant development for education in Zimbabwe, PLAN International Zimbabwe, with financial support from Japan, has transformed the educational landscape for students at Mgandani and Sibangani secondary schools in Zhombe and Silobela, respectively. This initiative, aimed at advancing children's rights and gender equality, saw the construction of classroom blocks and the drilling of solar-powered boreholes, marking a departure from the schools' previous status as satellite institutions where learning took place in the open.

Empowering Education through Infrastructure

Lynah Matsikiti, Plan International programme area manager for Midlands, revealed that the project was made possible by a generous donation exceeding US$400,000 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan. This funding facilitated the construction of two classroom blocks at each school, the drilling of solar-powered boreholes, and the acquisition of necessary furniture. The transformation from satellite schools to fully-fledged learning centers signifies a monumental shift in the educational experience for the students, offering them a conducive learning environment and access to clean water.

Remarkable Outcomes

David Dhliwayo, the head of Mgandani School, highlighted the tangible benefits of the project. The school witnessed a remarkable improvement in its pass rate, from a zero percent pass rate in 2019 and 2020 to 5% and 7.8% in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, student enrollment surged from 186 in 2019 to 334 in 2024, underscoring the project's impact on enhancing educational accessibility and quality. The introduction of solar-powered boreholes also addresses the critical need for clean drinking water, thereby improving the overall well-being and educational experience of the students.

Looking Ahead

The success of this initiative underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing educational disparities and infrastructure deficits in rural areas. As the community celebrates these achievements, there is an ongoing appeal to the Japanese embassy for further assistance in constructing low-cost boarding facilities. Such developments are crucial for accommodating students from distant communities, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn in a safe and supportive environment. This project not only represents a significant stride towards improving education in Zimbabwe but also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at fostering sustainable development and equality in education.