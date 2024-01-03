Janine Shelffo Appointed as Group President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of Advance

Janine Shelffo has been appointed as Group President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of Advance, a globally renowned private family-held business with a diversified portfolio. With a proven track record in leading growth strategies and refining operating models, she is tasked with bolstering Advance’s long-term objectives.

Enhancing Advance’s Growth Strategy

Having joined Advance in 2017 as the company’s first Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Shelffo has been a pivotal force behind the firm’s diversification efforts. These ambitious projects have led to remarkable investments in emerging sectors like live entertainment, endurance sports, and educational technology. Simultaneously, Shelffo spearheaded the fortification of existing businesses through judicious acquisitions, partnerships, and investments.

A Leader Driving Expansion

Shelffo’s leadership skills have been instrumental in the company’s expansion while also articulating its values and brand identity. Continuity in her role will see her manage capital deployment initiatives and serve on the boards of Advance operating companies, including Condé Nast, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, and Turnitin. She will also serve on the board of Guild, where Advance is a minority investor.

Advance’s Global Influence

Advance’s portfolio currently employs over 14,000 people worldwide, and the company holds significant shares in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Reddit. The appointment of Shelffo as Group President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer is indicative of the company’s commitment to executing a robust growth strategy, refining its operating model, and solidifying its position in the global market.