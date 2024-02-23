Janhvi Kapoor Reflects on Acting Lessons, Bollywood Honesty, and Embracing Her Roots with 'Devara'

As the sun sets over the bustling streets of Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor, a name synonymous with Bollywood royalty, finds herself at a crossroads of introspection and ambition. In a candid revelation with The Week, Kapoor dissects her journey from the classrooms of The Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute in Los Angeles to the heart of the Indian film industry, and her impending foray into the Telugu cinema with 'Devara'.

"Can I be honest? I learned nothing there," Kapoor confessed about her time at the esteemed acting institute. This admission isn't a reflection of the institution's caliber but a personal epiphany about the essence of her craft. Kapoor's stint in California wasn't just an educational pursuit but a quest for anonymity, a luxury rarely afforded to someone of her lineage in India. "I was not someone's daughter for once, and that was so refreshing," she recalls. However, this detachment from Bollywood's omnipresent shadow wasn't without its challenges. The young actress soon realized that her heart and her storytelling belonged to India, "I'm not a method actor," she declared, underscoring a desire to forge a connection with her audience back home.

Integrity Over Artifice

Janhvi Kapoor's journey in Bollywood has been anything but ordinary. As the daughter of the late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, expectations were sky-high from the onset. Yet, Kapoor's approach to her career and public persona has been refreshingly candid. "I'm often told I am too honest for Bollywood," she admits, acknowledging the professional hazards of her transparency. Yet, this honesty is a badge of honor for Kapoor, ensuring peace of mind amidst the industry's tumult. Her roles in films like 'Roohi' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' have not only showcased her versatility but also her commitment to authenticity, a trait that's becoming her hallmark.

The announcement of Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR has been met with palpable excitement. For Kapoor, this venture is more than just another film; it's a homage to her heritage. "I am coming closer to my roots," she remarked, echoing a sentiment of cultural reclamation and personal growth. Kapoor's foray into Telugu cinema is not just an expansion of her acting repertoire but a tribute to her mother, Sridevi, whose illustrious career also spanned multiple languages and industries. With 'Devara', Kapoor is not only stepping into new territory but also honoring the legacy of her legendary mother.

In a landscape often criticized for its ephemeral relationships and fleeting loyalties, Janhvi Kapoor's journey stands out as a testament to the power of authenticity, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of one's roots. As she prepares to captivate audiences with 'Devara', her story continues to inspire those who dare to dream, to remain unwaveringly honest, and to cherish the heritage that shapes their identity.