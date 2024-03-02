Jamestown School District Proposes Child Care Program, Aims to Support Staff and Community

On March 2, the Jamestown Public School District announced a groundbreaking proposal aimed at addressing a critical need for child care among its staff and the broader community. Spearheaded by Superintendent Rob Lech, this initiative seeks not only to support the district's employees but also to offer educational opportunities through career and technical education programming.

Addressing a Community Need

The proposal outlines the creation of a child care program that would be available to district staff, students, and participants in the GED program. With an estimated startup budget of $715,000, the plan includes remodeling classrooms, purchasing safety equipment, and other necessary infrastructure enhancements. Funding for the project has been partly secured through a $500,000 grant from the Regional Workforce Impact Program, alongside additional funds from a career and technical education enhancement grant. This innovative approach aims to make child care more accessible and affordable for staff, while potentially easing the community-wide child care shortage.

Strategic Funding and Implementation

Superintendent Lech highlighted the strategic use of grants and potential partnerships to finance the child care program, emphasizing the goal of making the program self-sustaining through user fees. The James Valley Career and Technology Center, integral to this proposal, has also received an $800,000 grant for expansion, which will now include the child care program. This alignment with existing educational and community service projects underscores the district's commitment to leveraging resources for maximum impact. Approval from the North Dakota Career and Technical Education authority is pending, with hopes the program can begin in the 2025-26 school year.

A survey conducted by the district's central office revealed a pressing need for affordable child care among staff, with costs averaging over $900 per month. By providing a more affordable option, the program aims to not only support staff but also alleviate the broader child care bottleneck in Jamestown. Scalable staffing plans ensure the program can adjust to demand, further reflecting the district's commitment to efficiency and sustainability. Superintendent Lech envisions this initiative as a boon for the entire community, potentially freeing up spots in existing child care programs and making a significant dent in the local child care waitlist.