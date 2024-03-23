JAMB Announces Direct Entry Registration Extension to Tackle Fake Certificates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently made a significant announcement regarding the extension of its Direct Entry registration period. Initially set to conclude on March 28, 2024, the registration window has now been extended by two weeks, with a new closing date of April 11, 2024.

This decision, as explained by JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, is aimed at providing ample time for all interested candidates to register, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the newly implemented security screening measures.

Addressing the Challenge of Fake Certificates

The extension comes as a response to the issues faced by candidates during the security screening process, which has been put in place to curb the alarming rate of fake A'level certificates among Direct Entry candidates. JAMB's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process is evident in its resolve to not only extend the registration period but also to ensure that the process becomes more user-friendly in the future.

However, the Board has made it clear that it will not compromise on its determination to disallow candidates with fraudulently obtained certificates from benefiting from such credentials. This stance underscores the importance of authenticity and merit in the admission process.

Impact on Prospective Candidates

For prospective Direct Entry candidates, this extension is both a relief and a call to action. It provides additional time for those who may have encountered difficulties with the new security measures, allowing them to complete their registration without undue haste. Moreover, JAMB's message is clear: the integrity of one's academic credentials is non-negotiable.

Candidates whose certificate-issuing institutions have yet to verify their certificates, despite repeated requests, are particularly urged to ensure compliance. This measure is intended to foster a transparent, merit-based admission process across Nigeria's tertiary institutions.