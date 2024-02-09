Jamaican Tech Company Amber Group Celebrates Graduation of 88 Young Coders

A beacon of hope amidst the digital revolution, the Amber Group Heart Institute of Coding recently celebrated the graduation of 88 young people. This milestone marks the successful completion of their training in mobile application development, cyber security, data analytics, and web application development.

A Collaborative Effort for Corporate Social Responsibility

This achievement is part of a larger initiative by the Amber Group, a Jamaican tech company, to foster corporate social responsibility by providing coding skills to the youth. The program is a collaborative effort with the NCB Foundation and the HEART/NSTA Trust and has led to the graduates obtaining National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) certification.

This certification reflects the graduates' proficiency and significantly improves their job market prospects. Anita Baker, a graduate, expressed her gratitude to the Amber Group and its CEO, Ambassador Dushyant Savadia, for the career opportunities enabled by the training.

Fully-Funded and Immersive Learning Experience

The program, which involves partnership with international experts, offers a fully-funded, immersive learning experience complete with on-campus accommodation and provision of laptops. This holistic approach ensures that the students are equipped with both the technical skills and the practical resources necessary to succeed in the tech industry.

Ambassador Savadia highlighted the commitment of the Amber Group to youth development and the impact on Jamaica's global technology sector positioning. "We believe in empowering the youth with the skills necessary to compete in the global market," he said. "This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in Jamaica."

A Significant Contribution to the Tech Industry

The Amber HEART Academy has benefitted nearly 500 individuals since its inception, contributing significantly to the tech industry. Dr. Taneisha Ingleton of the HEART/NSTA Trust commended the Academy for its excellence in technical education and its role in enhancing the economic and social progression of Jamaica.

"The Amber HEART Academy is setting the standard for technical education in Jamaica," said Dr. Ingleton. "Their commitment to providing quality education and practical resources to the youth is commendable. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to seeing the continued success of the graduates."

As these 88 young people embark on their careers in the tech industry, they carry with them not only the skills and knowledge gained from the Amber Group Heart Institute of Coding, but also the hope and promise of a brighter future for Jamaica's technology sector.

