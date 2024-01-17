Jackson County Chamber Opens Applications for Agribusiness Scholarships

Education and agriculture intersect in a meaningful way in Jackson County, as the Chamber announces its call for applications for the prestigious Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships. This initiative, steeped in the shared history of the county and its agricultural roots, offers graduating seniors from any Jackson County school an opportunity to advance their education in fields related to agriculture.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Agricultural Leaders

The Chamber is committed to fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders. This commitment is reflected in the award of two Dick Moren Agribusiness Scholarships. These are not just financial aids, but a recognition of the recipient's dedication to an industry that underpins the county's economy and heritage.

An Agricultural Celebration

Advertisment

In a community-wide celebration of agriculture, the scholarship recipients, their families, local FFA members, farmers, and Chamber members will be acknowledged during a breakfast event. This gathering, set to take place at 7 a.m. on March 8th at the Seymour High School Ag-Science Facility, will serve as a tangible testament to the community's collective investment in agriculture and its future leaders.

Application and Sponsorship Opportunities

The scholarship application is accessible through multiple channels: the Chamber's website, email request, or directly from the Chamber offices. In addition to the scholarships, there are also sponsorship opportunities for the breakfast event. Those interested in supporting this agricultural celebration can register through the Chamber's website or by contacting them directly.