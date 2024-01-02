en English
Business

Italy Launches First ‘Made in Italy’ High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Italy Launches First ‘Made in Italy’ High School to Nurture Homegrown Talents

Italy has made a significant stride in education by announcing the establishment of the first ‘Made in Italy’ high school. Slated for commencement on January 23, 2024, for the 2024/2025 academic year, the institution aims to uphold and propagate Italian excellence, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The Italian parliament gave a green light to this initiative on December 20, underlining the country’s commitment to fostering well-rounded education.

A Blend of Humanities and STEM

The curriculum, as outlined by the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, is designed to provide a holistic education, delving into historical, artistic, and cultural aspects of Italy’s industrial development. More than that, it offers a blend of humanities and STEM subjects, equipping students with the necessary skills for a future in economic, legal, and technological fields.

Linking Education and Business

Adolfo Urso, the Minister for Enterprise, stressed the deliberate intertwining of the curriculum with the business world. The aim is to nurture talents that will significantly contribute to Italy’s economy. In this vein, the ‘Business and Skills for Made in Italy’ Foundation will serve as a bridge connecting the school and the business sector. This strategic initiative looks to facilitate employment opportunities for graduates, providing a seamless transition from education to the professional realm.

Focus on Made in Italy Production Sectors

The school is set to focus on developing entrepreneurial skills that are relevant to the Made in Italy production sectors. This initiative mirrors the government’s dedication to ensuring the continuity of the distinct quality associated with Italian products. As a result, the school is poised to become a breeding ground for the next generation of leaders who will uphold the Made in Italy legacy.

Business Education Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

