Bangladesh

ISU Celebrates Launch of Second Volume of Business & Development Studies Journal

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
ISU Celebrates Launch of Second Volume of Business & Development Studies Journal

International Standard University (ISU) marked a significant milestone with the launch of the second volume of its critically acclaimed ‘ISU Journal of Business and Development Studies’. The event, orchestrated by the Centre for Research, Development, and Publications (CRDP), underscored the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence through quality research and scholarly discourse.

Championing Quality Research

Presiding over the ceremony was the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Abdul Awal Khan. He passionately articulated the vital role quality research journals play in elevating a university’s prestige and contributing to academic and socioeconomic advancements. He emphasized that faculty engagement in reading and writing is instrumental in honing their skills and driving societal progress through rigorous research.

Enhancing Global Accessibility

Md Mahbubur Rahman, the associate professor and director of CRDP, shared the university’s ambitious plans to broaden the journal’s reach. He announced the institution’s intent to acquire a Digital Object Identifier (DOI) for the journal and index it in the prestigious Scopus database, thereby amplifying its accessibility and impact globally.

Voices of the Academic Community

The event was graced by speeches from distinguished faculty members, authors, administrative officers, and other affiliates of the journal, all of whom shared their insights and experiences. The ceremony was expertly helmed by Snigdhya Hussain, a senior lecturer from the English Department, who added a touch of eloquence to the proceedings.

Bangladesh Education
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

