Education

ISS’s CIPHER Study Concludes Tests, Paving Way for Long-Duration Spaceflight Research

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
ISS’s CIPHER Study Concludes Tests, Paving Way for Long-Duration Spaceflight Research

Marking a significant milestone in human spaceflight research, the Complement of Integrated Protocols for Human Exploration Research on Varying Mission Durations (CIPHER) has successfully completed its sample collections and tests. Comprising 14 individual studies, CIPHER is a concerted endeavor to comprehend the physiological and psychological changes in humans during space missions. The range of these missions extends from a few weeks to a year. This research holds immense significance as it aids in predicting the effects of longer-duration space missions such as the three-year journey to Mars, and assists in the development of countermeasures to maintain astronaut health.

CIPHER and its Broad-Spectrum Contributions

The CIPHER study is a comprehensive attempt to enhance our understanding of how the human body and mind react to extended periods in space. It includes a series of experiments designed to investigate various physiological and psychological aspects. The insights gleaned from these studies will be pivotal in preparing for future long-duration space missions.

ISS Education Program: Bridging the Gap between Earth and Space

Furthering their contribution to scientific education, the crew engaged with the Education Payload Operations (EPO) Logbook. This initiative is part of the ESA’s ISS Education Program, designed to stimulate interest among students in scientific and technical disciplines. The crew answered questions and provided insights into their daily lives on the International Space Station (ISS) through text and video responses. This engagement aims to inspire students by leveraging the appeal of human spaceflight and offering a glimpse into the lives of astronauts.

Ongoing Research and Maintenance Activities

Despite experiencing some issues, the Gaucho Lung experiment continued post troubleshooting. This research seeks to understand the movement of liquid drug treatments through airways in microgravity environments, a study that could revolutionize drug administration strategies on Earth. The crew also undertook maintenance operations on the Protein Crystallization Research Facility (PCRF), an essential tool for studying protein crystal growth in microgravity. Concurrently, the Sleep in Orbit experiment concluded its data collection phase. This experiment observes the differences between sleep on Earth and in space, providing valuable insights into the effects of microgravity on human sleep patterns.

In preparation for an upcoming spacewalk, the crew performed maintenance checks on equipment such as the Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMUs) and safety tethers. They also completed maintenance operations on the Columbus Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) and attempted troubleshooting on the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Wireless Temperature System (WTS), albeit without success. Lastly, they carried out a reconfiguration of stowage in the Pressurized Mating Adapter (PMA) 3 to ensure emergency egress paths remain clear.

Through these diverse activities, the ISS crew continues to contribute to our understanding of human spaceflight while inspiring future generations to explore the final frontier.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

