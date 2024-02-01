ISCA Invests $3 Million to Boost Corporate Governance Skills among Directors

On a mission to elevate the corporate governance landscape, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has pledged $3 million to bolster the skills of directors over a span of three years. This strategic move comes in response to a surge in corporate scandals, leading ISCA to champion the maintenance of rigorous corporate governance standards.

ISCA's Tripartite Approach to Strengthen Corporate Governance

ISCA's resolution involves a comprehensive Board of Directors (BOD) program, ingeniously split into three facets: Learn, Mentor, and Match. This three-pronged approach is designed to not only improve the acumen of directors, especially Chartered Accountants, but also to enhance Singapore's capital market by strengthening corporate governance standards.

Collaboration with SAC Capital: The 'Learn' Component

The first component of the program, 'Learn', is a collaboration with SAC Capital on the BOD Masterclass program. Recognized by the Singapore Exchange Regulation, the program is partially financed by the hedge-fund company. This initiative uses a blended learning approach, merging e-learning modules with in-person sessions, to cater to the evolving responsibilities of directors. The curriculum includes key topics such as risk management, ethics, and regulatory compliance, aiming to foster a culture of effective corporate governance in Singapore.

Mentorship and Matchmaking: The 'Mentor' and 'Match' Components

The second component, 'Mentor', offers guidance and mentorship from industry experts. The mentorship program is spearheaded by ISCA Distinguished Lifetime Member Boon Swan Foo, who will provide quarterly mentorship to participants. The final component, 'Match', provides board appointment services. The purpose here is to help program participants find roles that align with their profile and areas of expertise. This not only ensures a perfect fit for the candidates but also benefits corporations by providing them with skilled directors.

The program is now welcoming registrations, with e-learning modules set to be accessible from April 1, 2024, and in-person sessions slated to run from July to November 2024.