Irene Barber to Conduct a Talk on Ecologically Conscious Landscaping and Horticultural Therapy

Registered Horticultural Therapist (HTR) and coordinator of the Horticultural Therapy Program at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), Irene Barber, is slated to conduct a comprehensive talk on ecologically conscious landscapes, design, and gardening. The talk is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 9:30 a.m., under the auspices of the Camden Garden Club—Maine's oldest garden club.

The Intersection of Humanity and Horticulture

In her role as the designer of the Farnsworth Museum Gardens, Barber has consistently emphasized the profound link between humans and plants. She paints a vivid picture of the cycle from the sun's energy to the nutrient-rich soil, and from the seed's potential to the fruition of harvest. This cycle, she points out, is an essential part of our existence and contributes significantly to our wellness.

Horticultural Therapy: A Shared Resilience

Barber defines horticultural therapy (HT) as a transformative process that unfolds when people work directly with the earth to improve their well-being. She draws parallels between humans and plants, noting that both are resilient, have an inherent ability to heal, and a natural tendency to thrive in communities. This unique therapy aims to demonstrate how plants, while requiring human nurturing, also provide nurturing and therapeutic benefits to humans in return.

Camden Garden Club: Nurturing the Art of Gardening

The Camden Garden Club, the event's host, encourages pre-registration for this enlightening and free talk. The club, known for its commitment to the art of gardening, preservation of beauty, civic improvements, education, and conservation of natural resources, offers an open invitation to interested individuals. To stay informed about their future events, the club invites guests to sign up for their newsletter via their website.