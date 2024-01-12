Ireland’s Technological Universities Staff to Vote on Strike Amidst Dispute with Department of Higher Education

Academic staff at technological universities (TUs) in Ireland are preparing for a vote on potential industrial action, including strikes, amidst a burgeoning dispute with the Department of Higher Education. The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), a representative body for over 4,600 members in the TU sector, has voiced dissatisfaction with what it views as management’s non-compliance with a collective agreement established during the formation of TUs.

Collective Agreement Dispute

The disagreement primarily centers around the creation of a senior management team in TUs and the issue of parity of esteem across the sector. This includes concerns over pay differences and the introduction of new roles without proper negotiation with the TUI. In 2017, the TUI accepted the collective agreement, but now accuses the department of deliberately undermining industrial relations mechanisms.

TUI’s Stance

TUI President David Waters has publicly criticized the department’s approach, emphasizing the importance of maintaining nationally agreed terms and conditions for all academic grades. In his words, the department’s alleged non-adherence represents a ‘cynical attempt to dismantle the sector’.

Department’s Response

The department, on the other hand, denies any breach of agreement and expresses disappointment over the lack of formal notification of the TUI’s grievances. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has invited the union to present their concerns in writing for constructive dialogue. The TUI had reportedly communicated its concerns before Christmas and is currently awaiting the ballot results on industrial action, which are expected next week.