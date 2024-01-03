en English
Ireland’s Teacher Shortage: Government’s Sharing Scheme Fails to Address the Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Secondary schools in Ireland are grappling with the arduous task of recruiting qualified teachers for key subjects such as physics, Irish, maths, European languages, and home economics. Despite the government’s efforts to mitigate the teacher shortage through a teacher-sharing scheme, the initiative has yet to yield the desired results, with only a single shared teaching post established so far.

Teacher-Sharing Scheme: A Struggle to Find Traction

Launched in June 2023, the updated pilot scheme aimed at sharing teachers among schools has seen limited success. Only two schools have participated, and a single teacher working on less than full-time hours has been awarded a full-time contract. This lackluster performance mirrors that of a previous pilot scheme launched in 2019 that failed to address the teacher shortage effectively. Several factors have been identified as obstacles to the success of teacher sharing, including coordination difficulties, cultural resistance, and fears of revealing unqualified teachers.

A Multifaceted Approach to Address Teacher Shortages

The Department of Education, acknowledging the scheme’s shortcomings, cited other measures being implemented to tackle the shortage. These include a school co-operation scheme involving 24 schools in which students travel to access subjects not available at their home schools. Furthermore, in the recent budget, provisions have been made to boost the number of qualified teachers. These measures encompass financial incentives for education students, funding for teacher upskilling, and the creation of more middle-management positions.

The Bigger Picture: Unfilled Vacancies and Contributing Factors

However, a survey conducted among school principals and deputies presents a worrying picture. It indicated that 64% of schools had unfilled vacancies, with maths being the most difficult subject to staff. Other contributing factors to the teacher shortage include the ongoing housing crisis and limited career progression opportunities. As the Department of Education continues to grapple with these challenges, it remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to refine the teacher sharing scheme and explore other viable solutions.

Education Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

