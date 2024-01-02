Ireland’s Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government’s Green Initiative

In a momentous stride towards renewable energy adaptation, Ireland has witnessed a surge of schools leaning into solar power, backed by the government’s Solar for Schools Programme. A total of 908 out of 1,600 eligible institutions have applied to partake in the first phase of this transformative initiative, which aids in procuring and installing rooftop solar panels.

Investing in a Greener Education

Launched in November, the programme specifically provides for 6 kW systems, equivalent to 16 solar panels, for public schools. This initiative lines up with the dual vision of Education Minister, Norma Foley, who emphasized on the twofold benefits: a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and significant energy cost savings. Projections highlight that schools could witness annual savings between €1,200 and €1,600.

A Nationwide Embrace of Solar Energy

Notably, the initial round of applications saw the highest participation from schools in Western Galway county, followed by Donegal, Dublin City Council, and Kerry. The programme is designed to be strategically rolled out in phases over 12 months. This not only ensures a consistent workload for electricians and installers, but it also facilitates the collection of data to refine subsequent phases of this ambitious project.

Stimulating Growth in the Solar Installer Market

Another significant aim of this initiative is to stimulate more entries into the solar installer market. According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, the current number of registered solar installers in Ireland stands around 550. However, with the execution of such programmes, it is anticipated that this number will see a considerable rise.

Gearing Up for a Solar-Charged Future

Solar capacity in Ireland has been on an upward trajectory. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported a solar capacity of 135 MW by the end of 2022. In contrast, the Ireland’s Solar Energy Association (ISEA) reported a much larger figure of 680 MW of solar power deployed via 59,888 generators as of July 2023, primarily from seven major plants. This discrepancy suggests a rapid and extensive expansion of solar power capacity, indicating a promising future for Ireland, powered by the sun.