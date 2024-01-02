en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ireland’s Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government’s Green Initiative

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Ireland’s Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government’s Green Initiative

In a momentous stride towards renewable energy adaptation, Ireland has witnessed a surge of schools leaning into solar power, backed by the government’s Solar for Schools Programme. A total of 908 out of 1,600 eligible institutions have applied to partake in the first phase of this transformative initiative, which aids in procuring and installing rooftop solar panels.

Investing in a Greener Education

Launched in November, the programme specifically provides for 6 kW systems, equivalent to 16 solar panels, for public schools. This initiative lines up with the dual vision of Education Minister, Norma Foley, who emphasized on the twofold benefits: a substantial reduction in carbon emissions and significant energy cost savings. Projections highlight that schools could witness annual savings between €1,200 and €1,600.

A Nationwide Embrace of Solar Energy

Notably, the initial round of applications saw the highest participation from schools in Western Galway county, followed by Donegal, Dublin City Council, and Kerry. The programme is designed to be strategically rolled out in phases over 12 months. This not only ensures a consistent workload for electricians and installers, but it also facilitates the collection of data to refine subsequent phases of this ambitious project.

Stimulating Growth in the Solar Installer Market

Another significant aim of this initiative is to stimulate more entries into the solar installer market. According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, the current number of registered solar installers in Ireland stands around 550. However, with the execution of such programmes, it is anticipated that this number will see a considerable rise.

Gearing Up for a Solar-Charged Future

Solar capacity in Ireland has been on an upward trajectory. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported a solar capacity of 135 MW by the end of 2022. In contrast, the Ireland’s Solar Energy Association (ISEA) reported a much larger figure of 680 MW of solar power deployed via 59,888 generators as of July 2023, primarily from seven major plants. This discrepancy suggests a rapid and extensive expansion of solar power capacity, indicating a promising future for Ireland, powered by the sun.

0
Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tape Incident

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advo ...
@Education · 5 mins
Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advo ...
heart comment 0
Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability
Utah’s Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Utah's Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science
Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resolution

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resolution
Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
17 seconds
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
17 seconds
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
21 seconds
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
22 seconds
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
26 seconds
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
42 seconds
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
59 seconds
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
1 min
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
1 min
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app